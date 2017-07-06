Trump Just Made The 4th Of July All About Himself; Releases DISTURBING Video – New Century Times

When it comes to things that are sacred in the United States, July 4th is probably at the top of that list. It’s the day our Founders, united in a just cause, declared their independence from an oppressing ruling power. The Fourth of July symbolizes the birth of a nation.

Now, with Donald Trump at the helm, as a tribute to himself on the Fourth of July, he posted a video. And to the naked eye, without sound, one could assume that the choir, pardon me, the all white choir and band is singing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ or perhaps ‘America the Beautiful’ or maybe even ‘God Bless America.’ But no, that’s not what they were singing at all.