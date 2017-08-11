Newsvine

Viewer01

 

About Master of the obvious. Articles: 45 Seeds: 307 Comments: 15001 Since: Mar 2011

Combative Trump Pulls His Punches for One Man: Putin - The New York Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Viewer01 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Fri Aug 11, 2017 5:42 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — The roster of villains in President Trump’s world is legion. The list of people he has been willing, even eager, to publicly attack includes not just Mitch McConnell, his latest target, but Jeff Sessions, Chuck Schumer, Paul D. Ryan, John McCain, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

And don’t forget James B. Comey, Robert S. Mueller III, Andrew G. McCabe, Rod J. Rosenstein, John D. Podesta, Nancy Pelosi, Lisa Murkowski, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rosie O’Donnell, Meryl Streep, the mayor of London and the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” The countries he has assailed include not just North Korea and Iran but also GermanyCanadaMexicoChina and Sweden.

But for all of that feistiness, for all of those verbal and online fisticuffs, there is one person who is definitely not on Mr. Trump’s target list: President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor