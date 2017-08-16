Since the shocking Nazi rally in Charlottesville over the weekend, which included a disturbing murder, Facebook seems to be increasing its policing of racist hate groups.
“Our hearts go out to the people affected by the tragic events in Charlottesville,” said a Facebook spokesperson.
“Facebook does not allow hate speech or praise of terrorist acts or hate crimes, and we are actively removing any posts that glorify the horrendous act committed in Charlottesville.”
Facebook deleting hate groups after Charlottesville attack- Here's eight now gone (Details)
