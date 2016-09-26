Fact Check And Analysis Of The First Presidential Debate With Donald Trump And Hillary Clinton : NPR

SPEAKER

Good evening from Hofstra University in Hempstead New York.

LESTER HOLT

I'm Lester Holt anchor of NBC nightly news I want to welcome you to the first presidential debate. The participants tonight are Donald Trump -- and Hillary Clinton. This debate is sponsored by the commission on presidential debates, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. The commission drafted tonight format and the rules have been agreed to by the campaigns. The ninety minute debate is divided into six segments each fifteen minutes long. Will explore two three topic areas tonight achieving prosperity in their construction and securing America. And the start of each segment I will ask the same leadoff question to both candidates and do what you type up to two minutes to respond. From that point until the end of the segment we will have an open discussion. Questions our mind and not been shared with the commission or the campaigns. The audience here in the room has agreed to remain silent so that we can focus on what the candidates are saying. I will invite you to applaud however at this moment as we welcome the candidates. Democratic nominee for President of the United States Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee for president of the United States Donald J Trump.