Newsvine

Viewer01

 

About Master of the obvious. Articles: 41 Seeds: 295 Comments: 14867 Since: Mar 2011

Standing by Donald Trump, Pat Robertson calls lewd video 'macho talk' - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Viewer01 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Tue Oct 11, 2016 4:18 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson said on his show that Donald Trump’s talk of sexual assault in a lewd video released on Friday was “macho” talk.

On his “700 Club” show on Monday, he said the pundits are writing Trump off, but Robertson declared the Republican presidential nominee the winner of Sunday night’s debate. He joins leaders like Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. and Focus on the Family founder and Family Talk host James Dobson in standing by Trump after his comments.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor