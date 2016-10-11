Standing by Donald Trump, Pat Robertson calls lewd video 'macho talk' - The Washington Post

Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson said on his show that Donald Trump’s talk of sexual assault in a lewd video released on Friday was “macho” talk.

On his “700 Club” show on Monday, he said the pundits are writing Trump off, but Robertson declared the Republican presidential nominee the winner of Sunday night’s debate. He joins leaders like Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. and Focus on the Family founder and Family Talk host James Dobson in standing by Trump after his comments.