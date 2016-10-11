Some evangelical leaders stood by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump even after a video was released on Friday containing his lewd remarks about women.
Evangelicals, who have upheld the importance of family values and traditional marriage between a man and woman, have been hugely divided on Trump’s candidacy. Many of them are split on attitudes toward race and ethnicity, candidates’ personal morality and character, religious freedom issues and how much Supreme Court appointments should matter when choosing a candidate.
'Still the best candidate': Some evangelicals still back Trump despite lewd video - The Washington Post
Seeded on Tue Oct 11, 2016 4:36 PM
