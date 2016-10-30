By Viewer01

Well I guess Back To The Future beat the Dinosaur's prediction with Biff Tannen by 10 years. Just the same I wonder who, or what, their inspiration was based on.
Sun Oct 30, 2016 8:23 PM
Donald Trump is actually the corporate triceratops, Mr. Richfield, from the 90’s TV show sitcom, “Dinosaurs”.
Trump's resemblance to B.P Richfield is bizarre! Did "Dinosaurs" predict the future?
