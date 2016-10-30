By Viewer01

Well I guess Back To The Future beat the Dinosaur's prediction with Biff Tannen by 10 years. Just the same I wonder who, or what, their inspiration was based on.

Donald Trump is actually the corporate triceratops, Mr. Richfield, from the 90’s TV show sitcom, “Dinosaurs”.

Trump's resemblance to B.P Richfield is bizarre! Did "Dinosaurs" predict the future?

This took a long time to edit! Please support this and all my future work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Orf

Follow me:

https://twitter.com/0rf

https://medium.com/@0rf

https://facebook.com/matt.orfalea

Music:

"Ommission" by Huma Huma

"Gigapet Epiphany" by Company Flow

"Sunrise" by Natzure

Help me caption & translate this video!

http://amara.org/v/YUtd/