By Viewer01
Sun Oct 30, 2016 8:23 PM
Well I guess Back To The Future beat the Dinosaur's prediction with Biff Tannen by 10 years. Just the same I wonder who, or what, their inspiration was based on.

Donald Trump is actually the corporate triceratops, Mr. Richfield, from the 90&rsquo;s TV show sitcom, &ldquo;Dinosaurs&rdquo;.

Trump's resemblance to B.P Richfield is bizarre! Did "Dinosaurs" predict the future?

