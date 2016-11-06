Gays 'Take Other People’s Children'
Remember the hatred spewed on the Dixie Chicks when they went overseas and said they were ashamed President Bush was from Texas? Franklin Graham just went to Russia and said horrible things about America, President Obama, and gay people – but not a peep of outrage from conservatives.
Franklin Graham Goes To Russia, Praises Putin, Slams America, Attacks Obama, Denigrates Gay People - The New Civil Rights Movement
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Nov 6, 2016 12:04 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment