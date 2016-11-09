Before Donald Trump raises his right hand to take the oath of office in January, he’s set for a less-auspicious swearing-in: taking the witness stand in his own defense in a federal court civil trial over alleged fraud in his Trump University real estate seminar program.
Trump faces a legal ordeal no president-elect has ever encountered: juggling defending himself before a jury with preparing for the vast challenges a political novice will face in assuming the presidency.
President-elect Trump due to appear in court at trial starting later this month - POLITICO
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Nov 9, 2016 5:39 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment