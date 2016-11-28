Donald Trump's bogus claim that millions of people voted illegally for Hillary Clinton - The Washington Post

“In addition to winning the electoral college in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”— President-elect Donald Trump, in a tweet, Nov. 27

Angered by demands for a recount in the three states that gave him an electoral college victory, President-elect Donald Trump made a bold but unsubstantiated assertion in a tweet — that “millions of people” voted illegally in the presidential election. He suggested they voted for his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, who now leads in the popular vote by 2.2 million votes, and thus he actually also won the popular vote.