Trump runs ads promoting 'thank you' tour - POLITICO

The election ended more than three weeks ago, but President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign is running radio ads in Cincinnati on Thursday — this time to promote Trump’s first “thank-you” tour stop there that night.

Trump’s campaign apparatus is spending $2,300 on an oldies station in Cincinnati to promote his 7 p.m. event Thursday night at U.S. Bank Arena, a downtown venue that’s also home to a minor-league hockey team. The money for the ad is coming from Trump's presidential campaign, according to a source tracking media buys — not the presidential transition.

