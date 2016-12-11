Newsvine

Viewer01

 

About Master of the obvious. Articles: 41 Seeds: 295 Comments: 14867 Since: Mar 2011

The Brain Tech to Merge Humans and AI Is Already Being Developed

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Viewer01 View Original Article: Singularity Hub
Seeded on Sun Dec 11, 2016 4:11 PM
Discuss:

Are you scared of artificial intelligence (AI)?

Do you believe the warnings from folks like Prof. Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk and others?

Is AI the greatest tool humanity will ever create, or are we “summoning the demon”?

To quote the head of AI at Singularity University, Neil Jacobstein, “It’s not artificial intelligence I’m worried about, it’s human stupidity.”

In a recent Abundance 360 webinar, I interviewed Bryan Johnson, the founder of a new company called Kernel which he seeded with $100 million.

To quote Bryan, “It’s not about AI vs. humans. Rather, it's about creating HI, or ‘Human Intelligence’: the merger of humans and AI.”

Let’s dive in.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor