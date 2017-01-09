The crazy tweeting, the wild contortions; Trump's in a hole that he can't stop digging.
This Russian Obsession Shows How Trump Will Be Undone
The crazy tweeting, the wild contortions; Trump&rsquo;s in a hole that he can&rsquo;t stop digging.
CONNECT WITH GQ
Web: http://gqm.ag/GQVIDE0S
Twitter: http://gqm.ag/gqTWITTER
Facebook: http://gqm.ag/gqFACEBOOK
Google+: http://gqm.ag/gqGOOGLEPLUS
Instagram: http://gqm.ag/gqINSTAGRAM
Pinterest: http://gqm.ag/gqPINTEREST
Tumblr: http://gqm.ag/gqTUMBLR
The Scene: http://gqm.ag/gqTHESCENE
ABOUT GQ
For more than 50 years, GQ has been the premier men&rsquo;s magazine, providing definitive coverage of style, culture, politics and more. In that tradition, GQ&rsquo;s video channel covers every part of a man&rsquo;s life, from entertainment and sports to fashion and grooming advice. So join celebrities from 2 Chainz, Stephen Curry and Channing Tatum to Amy Schumer, Kendall Jenner and Kate Upton for a look at the best in pop culture. Welcome to the modern man&rsquo;s guide to style advice, dating tips, celebrity videos, music, sports and more.
https://www.youtube.com/user/GQVideos
This Russian Obsession Shows How Trump Will Be Undone