What happened at the inauguration of the figure of the Donald J. Trump Museo De Cera DE MADRID.

Lo que ha pasado en la inauguraci&oacute;n de la figura de Donald J. Trump en el MUSEO DE CERA DE MADRID.

O que aconteceu na inaugura&ccedil;&atilde;o da figura de Donald J. Trump no MUSEO DE CERA DE MADRID.

Inauguraci&oacute;n de la figura de Donald J. Trump en el MUSEO DE CERA DE MADRID x Feministas

Madrid, Jan 17 (EFE), (Camera: Santiago Castro).- A topless feminist activist on Tuesday barged into the unveiling of a wax statue of the President-elect of the United States in Madrid as an act of protest against the man who is about to take the most powerful office in the world.

The woman reportedly pushed past security and rushed towards the statue of Donald Trump, placing her left hand on the figure's groin and yelling "grab patriarchy by the balls."

Activist group Femen claimed responsibility for the action on Twitter, posting: "Femen just grabbed Trump's statue by the balls in Madrid."

The unveiling ceremony of Trump's wax likeness at the Madrid Wax Museum — featuring red, white and blue helium balloons, American flags and a red carpet — attracted a large crowd of journalists and officials who were jolted by the unexpected protest.

The protester had removed a gray jacket she was wearing and quickly lunged at the statue while displaying her bare breasts, with museum staff scrambling to cover them up with anything they could find: the activist's discarded jacket, the statue's red cap sporting Trump's "Make America Great Again" catchphrase, or even with some of the balloons.

She shouted the same anti-patriarchal slogan that was written across her back, a reference to a startling Trump comment that came to light during the US presidential campaign.

On Oct. 7, the GOP candidate's team was shaken by the explosive release of a 2005 tape in which the real estate magnate and reality TV personality was recorded seemingly bragging about sexually assaulting women.

"You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," Trump told the host of "Access Hollywood" at the time, Billy Bush, a cousin of former US President George W. Bush.

"Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything," Trump added.

That phrase ignited major controversy, with Bush being fired by NBC News less than two weeks after the lewd tape surfaced.

Trump, in contrast, went on to win 306 Electoral College votes on Nov. 9 and received 46.1 percent of the popular vote.

He is set to be inaugurated as the 45th president in US history on Friday.

