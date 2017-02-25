Newsvine

The CPAC Crowd Unwittingly Took Part In A Prank And Waved Russian Flags At Trump - BuzzFeed News

Seeded by Viewer01 View Original Article: BuzzFeedNews
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:13 PM
On Friday morning at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the crowd waved what at first glance appeared to be tiny pro-Trump flags during the president’s speech. But something about them seemed…off.

“Most people saw Trump’s name on the flags and didn’t give a second thought to the fact that they were Russian,” one of the pranksters told BuzzFeed News.

 

