Not to disrespect Newsvine, I have been here for 6 years now. But since its format change, has been becoming more and more of a ghost site. I assume many Viners have gone to other social media sites, but where? I have only run across a couple of people from here on Facebook. So if you don't mind telling, where else do you blog, and under what name or alias?
What Other Social Media Sites Are You On?
Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:28 PM
