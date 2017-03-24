Newsvine

Viewer01

 

About Master of the obvious. Articles: 43 Seeds: 298 Comments: 14911 Since: Mar 2011

What Other Social Media Sites Are You On?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Viewer01
Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:28 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Not to disrespect Newsvine, I have been here for 6 years now.  But since its format change, has been becoming more and more of a ghost site. I assume many Viners have gone to other social media sites, but where?  I have only run across a couple of people from here on Facebook. So if you don't mind telling, where else do you blog, and under what name or alias?

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor