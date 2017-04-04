Mary Colbert: God Will Curse Trump's Opponents And Their Children And Grandchildren | Right Wing Watch

Mary Colbert: God Will Curse Trump’s Opponents And Their Children And Grandchildren

By Brian Tashman | April 3, 2017 3:23 pm

Last week, conservative activists Don and Mary Colbert appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” for the program, “Reclaiming the Land: Inauguration 2017.”

Mary Colbert—who, along with her husband, was listed by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign site as a pro-Trump “Christian leader”—said that Trump is “the chosen one of God” and anyone who challenges him will be cursed by God. That curse, she said, will extend to their children and grandchildren.

It’s not that Donald Trump is all that perfect of a guy. We all know he’s not. And we know that he’s not necessarily perfect in every way that we would like. That’s not how God works. He works through the ones he chooses. We don’t choose them. All we have to do is recognize them and when you recognize a chosen one and you have the discernment to know that they’ve been chosen and know that that’s the will of God, then your life will be blessed. And if you come against the chosen one of God, you are bringing upon you and your children and your children’s children curses like you have never seen. It puts a holy fear in me.

Bakker agreed, declaring that “God has chosen” Trump.