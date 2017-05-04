Newsvine

Viewer01

 

About Master of the obvious. Articles: 44 Seeds: 299 Comments: 14928 Since: Mar 2011

Scientists Just Transplanted Small Rat Heads Onto Bigger Rats

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Viewer01
Thu May 4, 2017 7:30 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

Researches successfully avoided brain-damaging blood loss while the donor head was being attached to the recipient rat.

The world has been gifted, or maybe cursed, with the latest iteration of creepy head transplant experiments.

In a new study published in CNS Neuroscience and Therapeutics, researchers in China grafted the heads of smaller rats onto the necks of larger rats because we all know that rats with two heads are better than rats with one.

 

MOTHERBOARD - Scientists Just Transplanted Small Rat Heads Onto Bigger Rats

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor