Scientists Just Transplanted Small Rat Heads Onto Bigger Rats

Researches successfully avoided brain-damaging blood loss while the donor head was being attached to the recipient rat.
The world has been gifted, or maybe cursed, with the latest iteration of creepy head transplant experiments.
In a new study published in CNS Neuroscience and Therapeutics, researchers in China grafted the heads of smaller rats onto the necks of larger rats because we all know that rats with two heads are better than rats with one.
