Lockheed Martin Release New Details About Compact Fusion Reactor

The trail to fusion energy had seemed to have long gone cold — stone cold, and not cold as in cold fusion. Despite the promise of fusion providing a sustainable and safe energy source, fusion reactors are not a dime a dozen and they won’t be replacing coal fired power plants any time soon. Or will they? Back in 2014 Lockheed-Martin Skunk Works announced a prototype compact fusion reactor that could be ready within five years. This revelation raised eyebrows and sparked moments of enthusiasm among the NSN team. Since then we have held our breath with anticipation for more developments.