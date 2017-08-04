Newsvine

Charleston Gazette-Mail | Pulitzer Prize-winning West Virginia news | Kentucky doctor gains internet fame after Huntington Trump rally

HUNTINGTON — A Kentucky doctor who recently was acquitted of federal fraud charges became somewhat of an internet star following a Thursday night rally hosted by the President Donald Trump in Huntington.

Dr. Richard Paulus could be seen behind and to the right of Trump, wearing a black T-shirt and a red baseball cap that said “Make America Great Again.” He excitedly cheered for Trump, raising his fists in the air, high-fiving people sitting around him, and at times appearing to yell “We love you,” and “That is right,” in response to Trump’s comments during the rally at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

It didn’t take long for people throughout the country to notice Paulus’ enthusiasm.

