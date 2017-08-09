Patheos has a sense of humor too you know.

Patheos is known to be a reliable / non biased site. However like with Andy Borowitz of the New Yorker they do dabble in satire. Example, Iceland issued a travel ban against white Southern Baptists. Obviously fake news, but this particular piece was published in the Laughing in Disbelief section and linked to a disclaimer stating that the content was satirical. Which brings me to a piece I seeded yesterday. Ex-Navy SEAL Threatens ‘Gruesome Massacre’ if Trump is Removed This was placed in the Dispatches from the cultural wars section. You can go to the Facebook link and check for yourself. Not satire, at least not entirely. But that picture, with the two really fat 400 lbs + guys. No matter where I or others posted it got the most conversation. I had to research that, and look at what I found. FUNNY PICTURES from Jokes Incorporated!on At Work and Bored.com. Redneck Militia Submitted by: William

Want to voluteer? But maybe William got this from Patheos?